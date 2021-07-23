Kanye West Breaks Down In Tears As He Says He’s ‘Losing His Family’ On New Track

Getty

Kanye West said he’s ‘losing his family’ in an emotional track during his album premiere, coming amid his divorce from Kim Kardashian.

Kardashian filed for divorce from the Stronger rapper earlier this year, believed to have been sparked by their different politics and lifestyles. ‘He deserves someone that can go support his every move, go follow him all over the place and move to Wyoming… I can’t do that,’ she earlier said.

While West’s social media presence has been relatively quiet since his failed pres.idential bid, aside from unfollowing the Kardashian family on Twitter, he’s set to drop his tenth studio album today, July 23, following a sold-out listening party at the Mercedes-Benz stadium in Atlanta, attended by 42,000 fans.



Donda, named after his late mother, is a follow-up to Jesus is King, featuring collaborations with Pusha T, Lil Baby, Travis Scott and most notably, Jay-Z. The event didn’t feature any live performances, with the rapper simply roaming around the stadium floor as spectators listened to the speakers. Tickets for the ‘gig’ cost between $25-$100.

During the track Love Unconditionally, West broke into tears and fell to his knees as he sang, ‘I’m losing my family.’



‘Kanye screaming ‘IM LOSING MY FAMILY, COME BACK TO ME DARLING’ is actually making me cry bro I love this man so much and I want the best for him [sic],’ one fan wrote, while another added, ‘Kanye… I felt that man. That one hit. It feels like I lost so much too. I needed this.’ ‘I can hear Kanye’s pain,’ a third agreed.

Kardashian was actually in attendance with their children, along with Khloé. ‘Kanye on his knees in a sold out stadium with a song playing about losing his family while Kim in the building with the kids ya goat could never [sic],’ one fan tweeted.



While many social media users have speculated how awkward it must have been for the reality star, she was appropriately informed prior to the event, according to E! News. ‘He was respectful and gave her the heads up,’ a source told the outlet, with West not wanting to ‘blindside’ her with the lyrics.

During the Keeping Up With The Kardashians reunion, she said, ‘I respect him so much and you know, that was my friend first, first and foremost, for a long time, so I can’t see that going away. I will forever be Kanye’s biggest fan. He’s the father of my kids, Kanye will always be family.’