Kanye West Calls Himself 'New Moses' And Says He Won't Release New Music Until Contract Expires

Kanye West took to Twitter last night, September 14, to declare himself the ‘new Moses’ and announce he won’t be releasing any new music until he’s free from his existing contracts.

The rapper took a break from his presidential campaign to give fans an update on his music career, making it clear he’s not happy with the deals he has with his current record company Universal Music Group or publisher Sony/ATV Music Publishing.

In a series of tweets, some of which have now been deleted, West said he was ‘not putting no more music out’ until his contract with Sony and Universal is finished.

The rapper went on to address the ‘Vivendi family’, telling them to ‘come holla at me’, though it’s unclear exactly who he was referring to. Vivendi is one of the biggest media houses known for activities in music, television, film and other areas, so it’s likely West was hinting at a deal with the media conglomerate.

West also demanded a ‘public apology from J Cole and Drake,’ before declaring himself as the ‘2nd richest black man in America,’ though he soon deleted the latter tweet.

He then wrote:

I deleted that tweet about riches… the wealth is in our love of family and our brothers and our service to God … let’s rise up… let’s communicate.

It’s unclear exactly what sparked West’s tirade, though he went on to say he refused ‘to argue with black men on labels we don’t own’, adding: ‘I have the utmost respect for all brothers … we need to link and respect each other… no more dissing each other on labels we don’t own.’

West brought his rant to a close by likening the music industry and the NBA to ‘modern day slave ships’, saying he was the ‘new Moses’ and that he was putting his life ‘on the line for [his] people’.

He wrote:

I need to see everybody’s contracts at Universal and Sony I’m not gonna watch my people be enslaved

Earlier this year, West implied that he’d be releasing a new album on July 24, first called God’s Country and then Donda, after his late mother.

He released an apparent track list just days before the would-be release date, but July 24 came and went with no new music. West subsequently released what appeared to be a cover for the album, but did not set a new date or share any other information about when it might drop.

Now, it seems like fans will have to wait until his contracts come to an end, whenever that may be.