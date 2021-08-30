Kanye West Claims Donda Was Released Without His Permission

PA/@kanyewest/Instagram

Kanye West’s Donda finally dropped on streaming services – but the rapper says he didn’t give his permission.

The highly-anticipated 10th studio album from the artist was first teased with last year’s Wash Us in the Blood with Travis Scott. It’s since garnered notoriety for its delays due to creative changes and refinements, his brief bid for the White House and divorce proceedings from Kim Kardashian.

Advert 10

In recent weeks, the rapper has been hosting listening parties while staying at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, reportedly paying $1 million each day to stay there. It all preceded the album’s release yesterday, August 29, but it wasn’t on West’s say-so.

In a recent Instagram post, West claimed he didn’t give his permission for Donda to hit streaming services, as well as the studio refusing to release a particular track.

‘Universal put my album out without my approval and they blocked Jail 2 from being on the album,’ he wrote. However, the song has since appeared alongside the rest of Donda‘s tracks.

Advert 10

The 27-track album, boasting 108 minutes of new music from West, is now available for streaming on Apple Music, Spotify and Tidal.

It packs a large roster of guest features, with The Weeknd and Lil Baby on Hurricane, Travis Scott and Baby Keem on Praise God, the late Pop Smoke on Tell the Vision and Ariana Grande on the album’s titular track, Donda.

One of West’s listening parties attracted criticism recently after he replaced one of Jay-Z’s verses with one performed by DaBaby, who’s faced backlash for homophobic comments, as well as bringing out Marilyn Manson, who’s facing a number of sexual assault allegations.

Advert 10