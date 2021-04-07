unilad
Advert

Kanye West Documentary Reportedly Sells To Netflix For $30 Million

by : Cameron Frew on : 07 Apr 2021 11:58
Kanye West Documentary Reportedly Sells To Netflix For $30 MillionPA Images/Kanye West/UMG/YouTube

Netflix has reportedly bought a Kanye West documentary 21 years in the making for $30 million. 

The multi-part docuseries, which is untitled at the time of writing, will chronicle more than two decades of West’s life, with never-seen-before footage of the rapper through his music, fashion and political careers, including his brief run for president in 2020. It’ll also reportedly cover the death of his mother Donda in 2007.

Advert

The project is believed to come from Clarence ‘Coodie’ Simmons and Chike Ozah, better known as Coodie and Chike, the music video duo who earlier directed and produced West’s videos for Jesus Walks (Version 3) and Through the Wire.

PA ImagesPA Images

The $30 million figure was first reported by Billboard, however a source close to the project told Variety this isn’t an accurate amount, though the publication didn’t hint whether it was higher or lower.

Coodie and Chike also directed ESPN‘s 2012 Benji documentary, based on the life of high school basketball player Ben Wilson who died after a shooting, as well as music videos for Lupe Fiasco, Erykah Badu and other artists. They also produced 2019’s A Kid From Coney Island documentary, chronicling the career of NBA star Stephon Marbury.

Advert

It’s not known whether West’s ongoing divorce from Kim Kardashian will be included in the documentary. There’s been no further update on those proceedings since the news broke.

PA ImagesPA Images

Billboard also reported another documentary based on West from his former bodyguard Steve Stanulis, which has been pitched and is ‘still in discussions with multiple platforms’, according to his reps.

While there’s no confirmed release date for the docuseries, it’s expected to drop on the streaming platform later this year. Netflix hasn’t commented.

Advert

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Friday Night Dinner Star Paul Ritter Dies Aged 54
Film and TV

Friday Night Dinner Star Paul Ritter Dies Aged 54

Adidas Collaborates With South Park On Stoned Towelie Trainers To Celebrate 4/20
Fashion

Adidas Collaborates With South Park On Stoned Towelie Trainers To Celebrate 4/20

Doctor Who Treated George Floyd Tells Court Asphyxia Was Most Likely Cause Of Death
News

Doctor Who Treated George Floyd Tells Court Asphyxia Was Most Likely Cause Of Death

8,000 Tourists Allowed Into UK Every Day Despite Brits Being Banned From Travel
News

8,000 Tourists Allowed Into UK Every Day Despite Brits Being Banned From Travel

Cameron Frew

After graduating from Glasgow Caledonian University with an NCTJ and BJTC-accredited Multimedia Journalism degree, Cameron ventured into the world of print journalism at The National, while also working as a freelance film journalist on the side, becoming an accredited Rotten Tomatoes critic in the process. He's now left his Scottish homelands and taken up residence at UNILAD as a journalist.

Topics: Music, Film and TV, Kanye West, Netflix, Now

Credits

Billboard and 1 other

  1. Billboard

    Kanye West Documentary 21 Years in the Making Sells to Netflix for $30M

  2. Variety

    Kanye West Documentary Lands at Netflix

 