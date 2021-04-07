Kanye West Documentary Reportedly Sells To Netflix For $30 Million

PA Images/Kanye West/UMG/YouTube

Netflix has reportedly bought a Kanye West documentary 21 years in the making for $30 million.

The multi-part docuseries, which is untitled at the time of writing, will chronicle more than two decades of West’s life, with never-seen-before footage of the rapper through his music, fashion and political careers, including his brief run for president in 2020. It’ll also reportedly cover the death of his mother Donda in 2007.

The project is believed to come from Clarence ‘Coodie’ Simmons and Chike Ozah, better known as Coodie and Chike, the music video duo who earlier directed and produced West’s videos for Jesus Walks (Version 3) and Through the Wire.

The $30 million figure was first reported by Billboard, however a source close to the project told Variety this isn’t an accurate amount, though the publication didn’t hint whether it was higher or lower.

Coodie and Chike also directed ESPN‘s 2012 Benji documentary, based on the life of high school basketball player Ben Wilson who died after a shooting, as well as music videos for Lupe Fiasco, Erykah Badu and other artists. They also produced 2019’s A Kid From Coney Island documentary, chronicling the career of NBA star Stephon Marbury.

It’s not known whether West’s ongoing divorce from Kim Kardashian will be included in the documentary. There’s been no further update on those proceedings since the news broke.

Billboard also reported another documentary based on West from his former bodyguard Steve Stanulis, which has been pitched and is ‘still in discussions with multiple platforms’, according to his reps.

While there’s no confirmed release date for the docuseries, it’s expected to drop on the streaming platform later this year. Netflix hasn’t commented.

