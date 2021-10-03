Kanye West Files Donda Tech Line Copyright Application

Alamy

Kanye West is seemingly looking to launch a Donda tech line, if a new copyright application is anything to go by.

After a slew of delays, anticipation around listening parties and controversy involving the likes of Marilyn Manson, DaBaby and Chris Brown, his 10th studio album finally arrived. It’s proven divisive among critics, with some describing it as his ‘most unforgiving self-portrait yet’, while others feel it leaves a sour taste with his problematic inclusions.

West has taken on a number of ventures over the years; his Yeezy footwear is his arguably his most significant, but he’s founded his own record label and production company with GOOD Music, as well as the Kanye West Foundation, and has expressed interest in architecture. Now, he’s taking on the tech giants.

West’s company filed a trademark application on September 21 that would see Donda emblazoned on a new tech line, TMZ reports.

The legal documents outline a multi-faceted empire of electronics, including ‘tablet computers, audio speakers and surround sound systems’, the outlet wrote. He also reportedly wants to release smartwatches, smart glasses, wearable activity trackers and protective flip covers, all embossed with the name ‘Donda’.

It’s unlikely he’ll stop there though, as he’s set to take a page out of Dr. Dre’s book with Donda ‘earbuds, headphones, wireless headsets for tablet computers and wireless headsets for mobile phones’, the documents reportedly say, with the added possibility of wireless receivers fashioned like jewellery and smart rings.

In September, West also filed a similar application to use his name on a line of homeware products.