Kanye West Files Request In Court To Legally Change Name

Kanye West is attempting to legally change his name, according to newly revealed court documents.

The artist currently known as Kanye West filed a petition to legally change his named with an LA court last week, citing ‘personal reasons’ as the motive for the change.

In news that is mainly surprising because it didn’t happen sooner, the rapper is reportedly seeking to make his long-time nickname official, doing away with ‘Kanye Omari West’ to become simply ‘Ye’.

A judge is required to approve the name change. However, as petitions usually only get rejected if the court believes there’s criminal or offensive intent behind the new name, it seems pretty likely that ‘Ye’ will get his wish. The court filing revealing West’s attempt was first obtained by TMZ.

West has made clear his wishes to be referred to by his new name for years, tweeting in 2018, ‘The being formally known as Kanye West. I am YE.’ The moniker also formed the title of his album of the same year.

Fans have been reacting to the news on social media, and it’s fair to say no one seems all that surprised.

‘Kanye West changing his name to just ‘Ye’ the most kanye thing ever,’ one person tweeted, with another joking, ‘If Kanye changes his name to Ye I’m changing mine to Kanye West since it’ll be available.’

The news comes as the rapper prepares to host another listening party ahead of the release of his new album Donda, this time at Soldier Field stadium in his hometown of Chicago, where he appears to be constructing a 1:1 scale replica of his childhood home.

