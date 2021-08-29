Kanye West Finally Drops Donda On Streaming Services

@ye/Instagram/PA

After much hype, anticipation and headline-grabbing listening parties, Kanye West has finally released his latest album Donda to streaming platforms.

After weeks of cryptic clues and a delayed roll out of his 10th album, West briefly went dark on social media bar a single, since-deleted, image of his childhood home, causing fan’s excitement to reach breaking point over the long-awaited drop.

Advert 10

The release of West’s album had previously been announced and rescheduled several times due to an extensive roll-out campaign, which included the rapper’s latest listening event in Chicago.

The rapper’s latest album has been paying tribute to his mother, Donda, for whom the record is named.

PA

West took part in a series of new listening parties in his hometown, with fans having subsequently speculated that his now-deleted Instagram post was in reference to ‘homecoming’. Fans thought it could mean that West was planning to release his long-awaited album after his shows at Chicago’s Soldier Field football stadium.

Advert 10

The Donda listening party at Chicago’s Soldier stadium took place on Thursday, August 26, to more than 40,000 fans. It was also livestreamed to thousands more via Apple Music.

While the event sparked confusion over West choosing to invite some of music’s most controversial figures to attend, such as DaBaby and Marilyn Manson, the biggest surprise of the night was when his ex-wife Kim Kardashian took to the stage.

PA

In a bizarre turn of events, despite the pair having filed for divorce in February after seven years of marriage, the Kardashian came on stage dressed in a bridal gown, the scene appearing to mimic a wedding.

Advert 10

West was also pictured on camera setting himself on fire, while sitting in a burning recreation of his childhood home.

After the latest listening event, NME suggested West could ‘possibly earn more not releasing DONDA than by finally putting it in the public’s hands’. They noted how much ‘ancillary income’ was ‘pouring in’ based on the ‘hype of new music’.

After the listening event at Soldier Field, West wiped his Instagram clean again, leaving it with only a photograph of a shadowy Kim Kardashian adorned in wedding dress and veil. No caption was left on the post.

Advert 10

However, West has since released the album after it’s drawn-out release had fans left waiting in baited breath. It is now available via multiple streaming platforms.