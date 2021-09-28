unilad
Kanye West Has Just Removed Chris Brown And Made Several Changes To Donda

by : Julia Banim on : 28 Sep 2021 10:02
Kanye West has just made a number of significant changes to Donda, one month on after its hotly anticipated release.

The 44-year-old rapper has revisited his tenth studio album, surprising fans with several live changes to the tracklist.

Originally scheduled for release in July, Donda was eventually released on August 29 after a number of delays and received mixed reviews from critics.

Changes to the album include Kanye replacing KayCyy on the hook of Keep My Spirit Alive, and Chris Brown being chopped completely from New Again. Ye has also introduced different mixing on various tracks, including Junya, and added a choir to the background of This Morning Don’t Count.

After the high profile launch, which appeared to have been settled on for at least a few days, West claimed that ‘Universal put my album out without my approval and they blocked Jail 2 from being on the album’, and has continually tinkered with the tracks in the weeks since.

Jail 2 first previewed during West’s Chicago listening event, and saw the star appear alongside DaBaby and Manson. Many at the time noticed stark differences between this track and the one originally played during the first two listening events, both of which featured JAY-Z.

There has been further drama with New Again, which saw Brown provide backing vocals. However, Brown was apparently displeased after an entire verse he wrote was left out, leading him to brand West a ‘whole hoe’ on Instagram.

