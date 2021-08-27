Kanye West Has Made More Than $12 Million From Donda Listening Parties

PA/Apple Music

Kanye West has reportedly made more than $12 million from his Donda listening parties, despite having not dropped the album.

The star has been hitting the headlines thanks to the highly anticipated album, and despite reportedly paying $1 million per day to live inside the Mercedes-Benz Stadium to work on his music and performing dangerous stunts such as setting himself on fire at his album listening parties, it appears West isn’t planning on releasing Donda anytime soon.



The 44-year-old has had three listening parties for his long-awaited album, the third of which took place last night, August 26, at Soldier Field in Chicago.

During the event, he ‘married’ ex Kim Kardashian in a ‘fake wedding’ scene and was joined by controversial musicians DaBaby and Marilyn Manson.

According to Billboard, the star has already generated $12.75 million from his previous two Donda listening parties, with the rapper filling the Mercedes-Benz Stadium with 42,000 fans all while charging $25 to $100 per ticket back in July. In addition to ticket sales, West reportedly made a whopping $7 million from the in-person merchandise sales.

The rapper has even made music history by breaking Apple Music’s live stream records with over 5.4 million viewers watching him perform songs from Donda, many of whom were under the guise the album would be dropping the next day.

West previously went on a Twitter rant after releasing his 2016 album The Life of Pablo claiming he was $53 million in debt, but with the money he’s raking in from his listening parties without even releasing a physical album, it appears he’ll be making that back in no time.