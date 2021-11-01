Kanye West Invited Marilyn Manson To Lead Sunday Prayers

Alamy/@RapDose/Twitter

Kanye West, who is now known legally as Ye, sparked controversy with his latest Sunday Service with an appearance from Marilyn Manson, who is currently facing allegations of sexual misconduct and abuse.

October 31 marked the return of West’s religious services with a livestream event broadcast on Triller and the Fite TV app, which viewers could tune in to at a cost of $10 (£7.30).

The service featured a children’s choir and a number of songs from West’s latest album, Donda, as well as appearances from Manson, Justin Bieber and rapper Roddy Rich.

Images from the event show Manson, real name Brian Warner, standing at the front of the choir while dressed entirely in white. Some of the attendees also had their heads covered with masks and hoods.

The singer bowed his head as he led a prayer circle for the Sunday Service, and was seen touching foreheads with West.

His appearance sparked backlash from viewers due to accusations made against him by multiple women in recent months, including allegations of sexual assault, misconduct and abuse.

Manson’s former partner Evan Rachel Wood and Game of Thrones actor Esmé Bianco are among the women who have made allegations, which the singer has denied and described as ‘horrible distortions of reality’.

Social media users slammed the decision to invite Manson to the event, with one person writing: ‘Marilyn Manson at Kanye West’s aka Ye’s Sunday service doesn’t sit right with me..’

Another commented: ‘marilyn manson at sunday service is a very cursed thing to see.’

In response to an image of Manson leading the prayer circle, another Twitter user commented: ‘I am literally crying because this is so ridiculous. Like what even is this?’

West previously received backlash for inviting Manson to his Donda listening party in Chicago, where he appeared on top of the church-like structure West had built in the centre of the Soldier Field stadium.

Following the event in August, Wood appeared to address Manson’s appearance at the listening party with a social media post captioned, ‘For my fellow survivors who got slapped in the face this week. I love you. Don’t give up.’

Manson was dropped from his record label in the wake of the allegations, with his booking agent CAA also announcing that it had cut ties with him.

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact the Rape Crisis England and Wales helpline on 0808 802 9999 between 12pm–2.30pm and 7pm– 9.30pm every day. Alternatively, you can contact Victim Support free on 08 08 16 89 111 available 24/7, every day of the year, including Christmas