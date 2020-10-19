Kanye West Is Appearing On Joe Rogan's Podcast This Week PA/PowerfulJRE/YouTube

It seems his tweets worked, as Kanye West looks set to appear on Joe Rogan’s podcast later this week.

The Jesus is King rapper is currently pursuing a seat in the Oval Office as US President Donald Trump and Joe Biden fight it out for the upcoming November election. As voters sign ballots, Kanye has been encouraging people to write him in.

43-year-old Kanye earlier put the call out to appear on The Joe Rogan Experience. Now, it appears the podcast host has responded and invited him on for a long chat.

Kanye posted two screenshots of a chat on FaceTime between himself and Rogan, tweeting: ‘Joe Rogan said it’s cool for me to design the set for our podcast this Friday.’

On October 12, the music producer posted a clip from the show in which the host discusses Kanye, writing: ‘Would love to go on Joe Rogan’s podcast LIVE this week I have my team trying to get your number Joe I’m in Calabassas… Let’s do this my friend.’

Rogan claimed Kanye has ‘the wrong plug to the universe… in a good way’, saying: ‘That motherf*cker is getting like 100 volts, all the time… he’s so much different than everybody else, like Elon Musk.’

Kanye had previously promoted an appearance on the podcast in 2019, earlier tweeting: ‘Spoke with Joe Rogan. Podcast coming soon’ However, the episode never came to be – there’s no exact details on whether it was cancelled or Kanye was too busy.

Rogan has yet to confirm the episode. However, considering Kanye’s push on a number of matters recently, whether it’s the presidency or freeing artists from constrictive contracts, it’s highly likely.

Rogan’s podcast set-up is very unique. The decor isn’t particularly glossy, nor is the production value. However, as a host, Rogan continually puts his guests at ease with free-flowing, open-minded conversations – for better or worse.

He came under fire recently for deadnaming and misgendering Caitlyn Jenner, who fired back at the host, calling him a ‘homophobic, transphobic ass’. Amid criticism, Spotify’s CEO defended keeping any problematic episodes on the streaming service.

joe rogan caitlyn jenner PowerfulJRE/YouTube

Rogan also apologised for promoting a debunked right-wing conspiracy theory, which alleged that left-wing ANTIFA activists were responsible for the California wildfires.

He said: ‘I was very irresponsible not looking into it before I repeated it. I read one story about a guy getting arrested for lighting fires [which] turned out to be true, but the other sh*t I read about people getting arrested for lighting fires in Portland was not true.’

Rogan added: ‘I repeated it without looking into it and it was a really f*cking stupid mistake that won’t happen again. I’m sorry.’