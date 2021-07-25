Kanye West Is Living In Mercedes-Benz Stadium Until Donda Is Done

ye/Instagram/venus_fry_cook/Twitter

Kanye West isn’t leaving Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium until his work on Donda is complete.

The highly-anticipated 10th studio album from the rapper was first teased with last year’s Wash Us in the Blood with Travis Scott. It’s been subject to a number of delays, likely due to creative refinements, his brief bid for the White House and divorce proceedings with Kim Kardashian.

On July 23, 42,000 fans flocked to a sold-out listening party, where West roamed around the stadium floor as his album played through the speakers. However, he’s not quite finished with it yet.

West has reportedly moved into the venue until he finishes his work on Donda, according to TMZ, even missing his performance at Rolling Loud in Miami because he’s so preoccupied. He’s believed to have created his own studio space inside the stadium, with living quarters and a chef to keep him well fed.

He was also spotted in the same clothes he wore to the ‘gig’, with a red jacket and balaclava, at the Atlanta United football game yesterday, July 24. ‘Kanye living at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium is honestly one of the better rap stories in a while. I need the oral history after Donda drops,’ one fan wrote.

Donda was supposed to be released two days ago, but after feeling inspired by the audience at the listening party, West is hunkering down again. It’s now expected to drop on August 6, featuring collaborations with Pusha T, Lil Baby and Jay-Z.

‘Kanye West will move the release date of Donda to August 6th. Thanks for your patience. He wants to give his fans the best possible product without rushing anything. He loves y’all with all of his heart. God bless,’ Laboy tweeted.