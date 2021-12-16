Kanye West Is Making Himself ‘Homeless In A Year’ By Converting All Of His Properties

PA/The Joe Rogan Experience/YouTube

Kanye West aims to help combat homelessness by renovating all his properties, in turn, making himself, ‘homeless in a year’.

Alongside hosting a concert with Drake to raise awareness of the ‘need for prison and sentence reform,’ West has now taken to trying to solve the current state of homelessness in Los Angeles.

The 44-year-old rapper, who goes by the name of Ye, was inspired to make himself homeless because he thinks that ‘capitalist rule’ is killing society.

West plans to convert all of his homes into churches, which will act as ‘this orphanage, and it will be a place where anyone can go,’ he told O32C.

He said:

It should be like an artist commune. Food should always be available.

West hopes to use his companies to provide education as well as housing to those who require it, after he noted that it was ‘time to change’ the ‘capitalist rule’ over society, The Independent reports.

West’s pledge to help tackle homelessness follows news of his call for Kim Kardashian to come back to him, after he admitted to making mistakes within their marriage at a Thanksgiving event.

West has also been holding Sunday service events, although one sparked controversy after he invited Marilyn Manson to lead it.