Kanye West ‘Leaked Texts’ Reveal Him Firing Someone For Oversleeping

A leaked text conversation purportedly between Kanye West and one of his sound engineers appears to show the rapper firing the employee after they didn’t show up to recording because they overslept.

The iMessage convo, which has not been verified but was reportedly made public after the iCloud account of the engineer in question was hacked, shows a person alleged to be Kanye messaging the engineer at just after 9.30am saying ‘Good morning, let’s work.’

Upon receiving no response, the next message, sent two hours later, read, ‘You’re fired, go home.’ In response, the person reported to be one of Kanye’s engineers tries to explain themself, saying, ‘I’m really sorry I have no excuse I set an alarm for 7:30am…I woke up at 11:08am to missed calls and got dressed as fast as I could.’

They go on to apologise again, saying, ‘I know this [is] unacceptable.. I’m sorry,’ but it seems like the damage had already been done, with ‘Kanye’ writing back, ‘Stop texting, Go find God, Come back after you found God.’

Whether the sound engineer was in fact able to find God and then return to work is unclear, however their experience working for the notoriously-driven rapper has been shared to social media, and fans have mixed feelings about who was in the wrong.

‘Bro was 4 hours late to his job I don’t blame Kanye,’ one person tweeted, however another person took the engineer’s side, replying, ‘How come kanye’s allowed to be late then?’

As well as leaking the alleged conversation, an image of an early Donda set list written by hand on legal pad paper was apparently taken from the engineer’s iCloud account.