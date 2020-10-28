Kanye West Reacts To Jennifer Aniston Saying Not To Vote For Him PA Images

Kanye West has reacted to Jennifer Aniston asking her followers not to vote for him in the US presidential election.

The Jesus is King rapper, 43, has been escalating his campaign efforts in the lead-up to November 3, releasing a cinematic advert and encouraging his fans to write him in on ballots.

However, not everyone has faith in Kanye as a viable candidate for the White House, including Aniston. He has since responded to the actor’s pleas, also taking a jab at her most famous show.

Jennifer Aniston Voting 1 jenniferaniston/Instagram

In a now-deleted tweet, he shared a screenshot of a Vanity Fair article titled ‘Jennifer Aniston Endorses Joe Biden, Tells Fans It’s Not Funny to Vote for Kanye’.

He wrote, ‘Wow, that Rogan interview got em shook. Let’s gooooooooo.’ In a follow-up tweet, he added: ‘Friends wasn’t funny either.’

KANYE WEST ANISTON TWEET kanyewest/Twitter

Aniston earlier shared a photo while posting her ballot, explaining she’d voted for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris because ‘right now this country is more divided than ever. Right now, a few men in power are deciding what women can and can’t do with their own bodies’.

She wrote, ‘I urge you to really consider who is going to be most affected by this election if we stay on the track we’re on right now… your daughters, the LGBTQ+ community, our Black brothers and sisters, the elderly with health conditions, and your future kids and grandkids (who will be tasked with saving a planet that our leadership refuses to believe is hurting).’

Jennifer Aniston Voting 2 jenniferaniston/Instagram

Aniston continued, ‘This whole thing isn’t about one candidate or one single issue, it’s about the future of this country and of the world. Vote for equal human rights, for love, and for decency. PS – It’s not funny to vote for Kanye. I don’t know how else to say it. Please be responsible.’

Kanye recently appeared on The Joe Rogan Experience, where he discussed a range of topics, including his bid for the presidency, religion, Star Wars, how ‘we’re all on medication now’ and contracting coronavirus earlier this year.

Explaining how God called upon him to become the ‘leader of the free world’, Kanye said:

There’s people who say to me, ‘Well, music is bigger, or more influential, than politics or celebrities are more influential.’ I thought of it like if I was a pastor of a 100,000-person church, but then I was also a captain, a sailor, and then we went to war and I said, ‘I’m gonna man this ship that has 1000 people on it because God is calling me to take this position.’

He added, ‘I’m not here to down Trump, to down Biden – I’m just here to express why God has called me to take this position.’