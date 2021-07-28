Kanye West Reveals Image Of His Current ‘College Dorm’ Living Quarters

PA Images/@kanyewest/Instagram

Kanye West has locked himself away to complete his 10th studio album, and a recent glimpse inside his current living situation has given a lot of people a very specific flashback.

The rapper shared an image of the room he’s calling home right now, and there’s not much to separate it from the classic college dorms millions of people remember spending their early 20s living in.

Advert 10

PA Images

It’s not exactly the same: for one thing, it’s located inside a giant football stadium, with Kanye currently in residence at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium. But the single bed, tiny wardrobe and even the home gym equipment in the corner all help give the room serious university vibes.

There are a few Kanye touches, including several pairs of Yeezys lining the floor, and a clock that appears to have had the minutes taped over, but other than that, it looks like the rapper has decided the best way to focus on his upcoming album is to spend the next couple of weeks living out of a suitcase.

Advert 10

‘Kanye making some heat in a freshman dorm,’ one person tweeted, while another wrote ‘Kanye making one of the most anticipated albums of all time in a college dorm.’

‘This is every divorced dad’s new apartment one week in,’ someone else joked.

Fans were first alerted to the fact Kanye might have settled on the unusual living situation when he was spotted roaming the arena during a football match over the weekend, just days after he hosted a listening party for the unfinished album in the stadium.

Donda is expected to be released in the coming weeks.

Advert 10