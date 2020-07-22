Kanye West Says He’s Trying To Divorce Kim Kardashian And Calls Kris Jenner ‘Kris Jong-Un’
Kanye West has revealed he wants to divorce wife Kim Kardashian in another now-deleted Twitter rant.
The rapper recently sparked fresh concerns for his mental health when he broke down at a presidential rally while telling crowds he and Kim almost aborted their first child, seven-year-old North West.
Kanye has since returned to his ranch in Wyoming, where he has reportedly been resisting professional help and engaging in a number of Twitter rants.
Yesterday, July 21, Kanye tweeted that Kim had tried to fly in with two doctors to ‘51/50 me’, referring to the Californian law that allows the temporary and involuntary psychiatric commitment of anyone deemed to be a danger to themselves as a result of mental illness.
He wrote:
I been trying to get divorced since Kim met with Meek [Mill] at the Warldolf for ‘prison reform’. I got 200 more to go.
Meek is my man and was respectful. That’s my dog. Kim was out of line. I’m worth 5 billion dollars and more than that though Christ. But y’all ain’t listen to MJ and now y’all believe them.
The rapper even referred to his mother-in-law Kris Jenner as Kris Jong-Un – a not so subtle comparison to the North Korean dictator Kim Jong-Un.
Kanye went on to say that Kim and Kris had put out a statement about him without his approval, which he described as ‘white supremacy,’ following it up with, ‘says the future president.’
It comes shortly after the 43-year-old, who lives with bipolar disorder, worried fans when he claimed the movie Get Out was about him.
‘Everybody knows the movie Get Out is about me,’ he tweeted before deleting the post.
‘Kim was trying to fly to Wyoming with a doctor to lock me up like on the movie Get Out because I cried about my daughter’s life yesterday,’ he wrote.
Just a day earlier, on July 19, Kanye broke down at the presidential rally where he told the crowd: ‘I almost killed my daughter.’
He continued:
In the Bible, it says, ‘Thou shall not kill’. I remember that my girlfriend called me screaming and crying, and I was just thinking, because at that time I was a rapper I was out there, [had] different girlfriends and everything. And she said, ‘I’m pregnant.’ And I said, ‘Yes!’ And then I said, ‘Uh oh.’
She was crying, and for one month and two months and three months, we talked about her not having this child. She had the pills in her hand.
Kim is said to be furious at Kanye for revealing such private information, however she hasn’t commented publicly.
If you’re experiencing distressing thoughts and feelings, the Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM) is there to support you. They’re open from 5pm–midnight, 365 days a year. Their national number is 0800 58 58 58 and they also have a webchat service if you’re not comfortable talking on the phone.
