Kanye West Sued For $1 Million By Sunday Service Opera For Not Paying Them PA Images

Kanye West is facing a $1 million lawsuit from workers at his Sunday Service opera, who have accused him of not paying them.

The Jesus is King artist launched his first opera in November last year, titled Nebuchadnezzar – after the king of Babylon, not the machine-battling ship in The Matrix.

Advert 10

It debuted at the Hollywood Bowl, featuring his now-famous Sunday Service choir alongside several actors, and even Kanye himself at the show’s conclusion. However, nearly a year later, it’s the subject of a hefty lawsuit.

As per documents acquired by The Blast, Kanye and Live Nation, the company behind the Nebuchadnezzar production, are being sued for $1 million for ‘failing to provide pay stubs and failing to pay minimum wage and overtime’ among other grievances.

One worker – a hair assistant – said her day rate and other fees were paid later, and she’s still owed ‘unpaid wages, continuing wages, damages, civil penalties, statutory penalties and attorney’s fees and costs’.

Advert 10

The lawsuit adds that the organisers ‘failed to properly compensate the hair assistant and many dozens of other persons who performed services on the production, including the background actors, performing as audience members’.

Citing all the issues with how they were treated, the workers are asking for $1 million for how the ‘defendants oversaw, controlled and ran the production, and the aggrieved employees worked many hours on the production and were no timely paid for their work, or paid at all’.

The show didn’t receive favourable reviews, with Rolling Stone describing it as ‘too muddled and off-the-cuff to work as a narrative piece, too linear to read as a performance installation’.

Advert 10

The New York Times dubbed it closer to an oratorio – ‘a large-scale musical composition on a sacred or semisacred subject’ – rather than a traditional opera, writing, ‘Kanye West Is Operatic. His Opera Isn’t.’

Kanye is also being sued by MyChannel, Inc., a tech company that claims to have helped the rapper boost his Yeezy Apparel revenue back in 2018.

However, Kanye allegedly broke the terms of his ‘oral partnership agreement’ after failing to provide a promised $10 million investment, as well as not paying $7 million to the MyChannel team for work on Yeezy, as reported by Pitchfork.

Advert 10

Kanye West PA Images

Also, following the launch of Sunday Service, the firm noticed similar technology to its own being used to sell merchandise through Kanye’s videos.

Neither Kanye nor his representatives have responded to either lawsuit at the time of writing.