Kanye West Suing Walmart For Allegedly Ripping Off His Yeezy Foam Runners

PA Images/Brad Hall/YouTube

Kanye West is reportedly suing Walmart for allegedly selling knockoff Yeezy Foam Runners.

The strange-looking footwear was designed by West in 2019, with his daughter North West being the first to sport them and send sneaker lovers into a frenzy. The simple, ‘provocative’ design features no laces or moving parts, with holes along the side. They first sold for $75 a pair, and sold out pretty much instantly.

Over at Walmart, however, shoppers can apparently buy ‘Daeful Mens Womens Kids Summer Beach Shoes Foam Runner Anti Slipper Sandals,’ which look very similar to the Yeezy Foam Runners.

There’s also the ‘Luxur Unisex Summer Beach Shoes Foam Runner’, each selling for between $25-30 and coming in a wider variety of colours. Now, according to TMZ, West is suing the retail giant after sending a legal warning to take the product off its site, which it didn’t comply with.

‘The product referenced in the complaint is not sold by Walmart, but rather by third party marketplace sellers. We take allegations like this seriously and are reviewing the claim. We will respond in court as appropriate after we have been served with the complaint,’ a statement from Walmart read.

Walmart

West’s team is said to be seeking ‘major damages’ for the listings, claiming the company may have lost millions of dollars due to the Walmart shoes confusing and misleading customers, taking away from a brand worth ‘billions’.

In legal documents obtained by The Blast, West said: ‘Walmart is flagrantly trading off of his and Yeezy brand’s popularity by offering for sale an imitation version of the Yeezy Foam Runner.’

‘Walmart’s conduct is harming, and will continue to harm, West and Yeezy, leaving them not choice but [to sue] to stop Walmart’s unfair competition and profiting from the popularity of the success of West and Yeezy,’ the lawsuit states.

‘Not only are West and Yeezy losing market share for their authentic Yeezy Foam Runner, but also their reputation and the goodwill of the Yeezy brand is being harmed by the association with the Imitation Shoe given its subpar quality, as evidenced by the consumer comments shown from the Walmart website,’ it adds.

The suit also outlined West’s impact on fashion. ‘Simply put, Kanye West is a household name, and the Yeezy brand, which has become synonymous with West, has become one of the most influential and successful brands in fashion,’ it notes.

While some of the Walmart product pages return an error, many of the shoes are still available to buy at the time of writing.

