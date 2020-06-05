Kanye West To Pay College Tuition For George Floyd’s Six-Year-Old Daughter PA Images

Kanye West has vowed to pay for George Floyd’s six-year-old daughter’s college tuition.

The rapper has set up what’s known as a 529 education plan to fully cover the fees for Gianna Floyd’s higher education.The plan set up by Kanye West is a tax-advantaged investment scheme, designed to encourage saving for the future higher education expenses of a designated beneficiary.

Gianna’s father George Floyd died last week after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck during an arrest, something for which the officer, alongside the others involved, have now been charged.

Following Floyd’s death, protests across the U.S and the world have been taking place, and videos on social media have shown West attending one in his home town of Chicago.

In addition to the college fund, West has donated $2 million to the Floyd family and the families of Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor, CNN reports, to help cover legal costs and support black-owned businesses in Chicago.

Ahmaud Arbery, 25, was out jogging when he was shot dead during a confrontation with a father and son in Brunswick on February 23.

Gregory McMichael, 64, and son Travis, 34, were charged with murder on 7 May. The pair claimed to have thought Arbery matched the appearance of a burglary suspect they’d seen on a surveillance camera for a home that was under construction nearby. They pursued Arbery in their truck, after which Travis shot him three times with his shotgun.

Travis also reportedly used a racial slur after shooting the 25-year-old.

Breonna Taylor was killed by police at her home in Louisville on March 13 as part of a drugs investigation. Police claim they were returning fire when they shot Taylor, after one officer was shot and wounded in the apartment. It’s reported she was shot at least eight times.

Despite Kanye’s generosity, Twitter users have been quick to point out West’s relationship with US president Trump, who has been severely criticised for his handling of the protests.

West has been spotted several times wearing the now infamous Make America Great Again (MAGA) red hat; a slogan used during Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.

However, the 42-year-old rapper has been said to have worn the hats with the intention of helping to get people out of prison.

The reasoning behind West supposedly supporting Trump was explained by fellow rapper GLC, a friend of West’s, in his 2019 interview on the podcast The Red Pill.

GLC said West actually gave him the box of hats, saying he’d never wear them again and that West argued he would have never been able to have a meeting at The White House without having been seen wearing them.

West, alongside his wife Kim Kardashian, have helped free a number of people from prison.

Whether West is a genuine Trump supporter or not, you can’t deny that $2 million is still a very generous donation to the Floyd, Taylor and Arbery families.