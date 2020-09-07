Kanye West ‘Walks On Water’ During Sunday Service
Kanye West dazzled fans on Sunday, September 6, when he appeared to ‘walk on water’ while making a dramatic appearance at another of his Sunday Service performances.
The rapper appeared to stride across the surface of the water in his native Atlanta, alongside his kids, seven-year-old North and four-year-old Saint.
The seemingly magic moment was caught on camera by Kanye’s wife Kim Kardashian-West, who shared it on Instagram as she attended the performance with her good friend La La Anthony.
In actual fact, Kanye and his children were simply walking on a translucent platform which was hidden just below the surface of the water, as they walked towards a group of acapella singers.
When he arrived, the Grammy winner was praised by Lakewood Church senior pastor Joel Osteen for his ‘inventiveness’.
In the clip, the 57-year-old can be heard telling the group:
I’m watching these fine men and women singing, looks like they’re walking on the water. And my mind goes back to that time where Jesus invited Peter to walk on the water.
I could imagine Peter thought, ‘Jesus, what are you talking about? That’s impossible! I can’t do that.’ I think we all have that at times in life where we think, ‘God’s telling me to do something. I’m feeling down on the inside,’ but we don’t feel qualified. We don’t have the experience. I can’t sing like them. I can’t invent like Kanye.
Osteen went on to say:
But God doesn’t put a dream in your heart and then not give you the ability to do it. I’ve learned in life, you have to choose between your comfort and your calling. Peter heard the calling. ‘Come on out here.’ But Peter was comfortable in the boat with the other disciples. It was easy to get comfortable even in dysfunction.
Kanye and Osteen have collaborated in the past, when they addressed almost 17,000 people at a denominational Christian megachurch together in November last year.
Kim took to Instagram to record herself, La La and Monica, as they rode on a VIP golf cart to the Sunday Service, alongside their kids.
Some people have taken to social media to point out that none of them are wearing protective face coverings, despite Georgia governor Brian Kemp insisting that public gatherings should be limited to less than 50 people, unless there is a gap of six feet or more between everyone.
It’s unclear how many people were in attendance at the Sunday Service.
Kanye Walks On Water With Two Of His Children At Sunday Service
