Kanye West’s Bid For New Jersey Rejected For 600 Faulty Signatures

Despite his on again, off again presidential campaign, Kanye West has hit another bump – this time thanks to a complaint over suspicious ballot signatures.

As one of the world’s most famous musicians, and since a reality show host became president in January of 2017, it seemed all but inevitable a new trend of famous faces would try to become the next POTUS, and Kanye West is no exception.

However, the 43-year-old’s plan to add his name to the New Jersey presidential ballot was thwarted, after concerns were raised highlighting a number of objections, including incomplete addresses and signatures in similar handwriting.

Election law attorney Scott Salmon, who ran for Congress as a Democrat in 2018, raised the alarm with the state’s Division of Elections, after reviewing more than 1,300 signatures the Gold Digger star submitted, Politico reports.

In the state of New Jersey, presidential candidates are requested to have at least 800 signatures to enter the ballot, but in an interview Salmon claimed more than 600 didn’t meet the criteria, and described some of the signatures as ‘egregiously bad, almost to a degree insulting’.

‘Mr. West’s petitions do not contain the valid signatures of 800 qualified voters and should have been rejected by the Division,’ read the complaint, after near identical signatures were noted, including the repetition of a lowercase ‘i’ dotted with a small circle, as well as a lack of complete addresses.

The rapper’s been in and out the headlines over recent weeks thanks to a series of bizarre rants and Twitter posts. On July 19, Kanye became emotional as he spoke to a crowd in South Carolina, at what was dubbed his first campaign rally, whereby he drew tears speaking about how he almost aborted his child, divorced his wife, and went on to anger many by verbally attacking historical activist Harriet Tubman.

His wife Kim Kardashian-West, has recently asked for compassion over the very public display of West’s mental health issues, which has generated debate, support, and condemnation from all corners.

In 2019, he revealed he had bipolar disorder during an interview with David Letterman, with Kim’s most recent statement saying, ‘Those that understand mental illness or even compulsive behaviour know that the family is powerless unless the member is a minor,’ before reminding people that her husband of six years is ‘brilliant but complicated’ and shared that she’d tried to intervene with professional help.