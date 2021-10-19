Kanye West’s Bizarre New Hair Cut Has Everyone Thinking He Let His Daughter Do It

Alamy

A judge recently signed off on him changing his legal name to Ye, and it looks like Kanye West has celebrated by getting a brand new look to match the new identity.

The rapper was photographed in – of all places – a McDonald’s in Sweden earlier this week with a surprise new haircut and unsurprisingly, social media had a lot of thoughts on the new look, with many people asking who exactly was responsible for the haircut.

It’s a fair question to ask, with the photos showing what can best be described as a mess of patches of hair with no real pattern or reason. And with Kanye uploading a full view of the new haircut to Instagram overnight, his followers have been speculating about its origins and meaning, with many fans making exactly the same joke.

‘It looks as if Kanye West let North cut his hair,’ one person tweeted, while another wrote, ‘looks like north cut his hair while he slept.’

Interestingly, not everyone hated the haphazard style, with one person commenting, ‘This haircut by Kanye is mad fire!’

The trim’s unveiling comes after Kanye was spotted at airports on both sides of the Atlantic wearing some unbelievably creepy rubber masks, leading fans to question whether he was hiding a new look or trying, and ultimately failing, to go incognito on his travels.

There’s no word yet as to whether the haircut is for a project, and no confirmation as to why Kanye has spent the past few days country-hopping across Europe.

