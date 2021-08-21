Kanye West’s Childhood Home Pic On Insta Leads To Incoming Donda Speculation

PA Images/@kanyewest/Instagram

It feels like fans have been waiting forever for Kanye West’s new album to finally drop, and the rapper’s latest social media move has got people even more excited for its apparently imminent arrival.

After weeks of posting cryptic clues and just one day after he sent his followers into a frenzy by announcing a Chicago listening party for the new album, Kanye briefly went dark on Instagram, wiping his page of all past posts.

Advert 10

Since then, he’s shared one single image: a picture of his childhood home. The house in question is in the South Shore neighbourhood of Chicago, and was bought back by Kanye himself for $220,000 last year.

Naturally, people have been quick to make the links between the post and the rapper’s ongoing album roll-out, which has been paying tribute to his late mother, Donda, for whom the record is named.

Advert 10

With Kanye set to hold new listening parties in his hometown over the weekend, fans have speculated that his post is in reference to a ‘homecoming’, and could mean that he’s planning to finally release Donda after his shows at Chicago’s Soldier Field football stadium.

Kanye West/Twitter

It’s been a month since the original release date for Kanye’s latest album, with the rapper taking up residence in Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium over the past few weeks as he worked to put finishing touches on the record.

Now, fans are all on tenterhooks as they wait to see whether his return to Chicago will see Donda finally making its way into the world.

Advert 10