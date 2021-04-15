Kanye West’s First-Ever Pair Of Yeezy’s Are Going On Sale For $1 Million

Sotheby's/PA Images

Kanye West’s 2008 Yeezy sneakers, the first pair he ever wore in public, are going on sale for more than $1 million.

When the Stronger rapper appeared on-stage at the 50th Grammy Awards wearing the shoes, viewers had no idea what they were. Little did footwear aficionados know, this was the beginning of the Nike Air Yeezy empire, stretching across multiple labels, whether it’s Louis Vuitton to Adidas.

Advert 10

Now, 13 years later, that very same pair is going up for auction thanks to the folks over at Sotheby’s, who expect it to fetch north of seven figures.

As per CNN, the auction house described the shoes as ‘one of the most prized and sought-after sneakers in existence’. They will be available for private sale after being on public view at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre from April 16-21.

The website explains, ‘These are the sneakers Kanye West wore the night the Yeezy was introduced to the world and redefined what a signature shoe could be. It was an entirely new silhouette, created for an artist rather than an athlete.’

Advert 10

Sotheby's

It adds, ‘Though Kanye West has partnered with Adidas since 2013, the Nike Air Yeezy I and Air Yeezy II are still some of the most coveted sneakers by collectors, and are foundational to the trajectory of the Yeezy brand as we know it today.’

A $1 million sale would far break the record earlier set by Michael Jordan’s Nike Air Jordan 1s worn in 1985, which sold for $615,000 at Christie’s last year.

If you’d like to make an enquiry, click here.

Advert 10