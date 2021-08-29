Kanye West’s Texts Suggest He ‘Won’t Drop Donda Because Of Dababy’

PA/@kanyewest/Instagram

Kanye West’s 10th album has been heavily anticipated; however, new Instagram posts exposing two text conversations have suggested that he ‘won’t drop Donda because of DaBaby’.

After weeks of cryptic clues and a delayed roll out of his 10th album, West briefly went dark on social media bar a single, since-deleted, image of his childhood home, causing fan’s excitement to reach breaking point over the long-awaited drop.

The release of West’s album had previously been announced and rescheduled several times due to an extensive roll-out campaign, which included the rapper’s latest listening event in Chicago.

However, fans are now uncertain as to whether the album will be released at all, after West took to his Instagram to share screenshots of a text conversation between him and ‘Bu’ and another unnamed person.

The rapper’s latest album has been paying tribute to his mother, Donda, for whom the record is named.

West took part in a series of listening parties in his hometown, with fans having subsequently speculated that his now-deleted Instagram post was in reference to ‘homecoming’. Fans thought it could mean West was planning to release his long-awaited album after his shows at Chicago’s Soldier Field football stadium.

The latest Donda listening party at Chicago’s Soldier Stadium took place on Thursday, August 26, to more than 40,000 fans. It was also livestreamed to thousands more via Apple Music.

However, the event sparked confusion over West choosing to invite some of music’s most controversial figures to attend, such as DaBaby and Marilyn Manson.

Now, West has taken to Instagram to post screenshots of a chat. In the first, Bu can be seen telling West how DaBaby’s manager ‘isn’t clearing Jail‘, explaining that the song subsequently won’t be able to be uploaded unless ‘we take him off’.

When asked for his thoughts, West questioned DaBaby and his manager’s decision, however Bu did not know the answer and said neither were ‘answering’ their phones.

However, despite the controversy surrounding DaBaby – who made homophobic comments while performing at Rolling Loud Miami – West contested the move, stating that he wouldn’t take his ‘brother off’. He explained that ‘he was the only person who said he would vote for me in public’.

In the most recent post, it is not shown who West is talking to, however he questions the person: ‘So the album is not coming out. Did you know about this?’

The person on the other end responds, claiming they didn’t know.

Kanye responded:

Yo manager cap They tried to stop you from coming The people next to you trying to destroy you But God gotta bigger plan.

Fans have speculated in the comments that West is talking to DaBaby in the second conversation and that it his manager who had an issue with the album launch, rather than him.

An update as to when the album will release has still yet to be released.