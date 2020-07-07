Kasabian Singer Tom Meighan Pleads Guilty To Assault Day After Leaving Band PA Images

Former Kasabian frontman Tom Meighan has pleaded guilty to assault – just one day after stepping down from the band.

This morning, the 39-year-old singer arrived at Leicester Magistrates’ Court where he pleaded guilty to one charge of assault against his former fiancee Vikki Ager during an incident on April 9 this year.

It comes a day after Kasabian tweeted that Meighan had stepped down from the band due to ‘personal issues’ that had been affecting his behaviour, with plans to ‘get his life back on track’.

As reported by The Independent, the court heard that Meighan ‘smelt heavily of intoxicants’ during the assault, which was made known to police by a child who dialled 999 to say ‘a domestic incident was taking place’.

According to prosecutor Naeem Valli, the unnamed child was ‘panicked and afraid’ as Ager could be heard over the call saying, ‘Get off me.’ When officers arrived, Meighan was reportedly ‘uncooperative and aggressive’ while Ager was ‘visibly upset’.

Valli added that it was a ‘sustained assault’ that ‘could be argued to be relatively serious’, leaving Ager with bruises on her knees, elbow, ankle and ‘a reddening around her neck’.

The band’s statement yesterday, July 6, read: ‘Tom Meighan is stepping down from Kasabian by mutual consent. Tom has struggled with personal issues that have affected his behaviour for quite some time and now wants to concentrate all his energies on getting his life back on track. We will not be commenting further.’

While no details had been released regarding his assault charge, Meighan wrote on Twitter: ‘Following today’s announcement I just wanted to let you all know that I am doing well. I’m in a really good place now. Thanks for all your love and support. I’ll be seeing you all very soon.’

Meighan’s departure from Kasabian leaves guitarist Serge Pizzorno and bassist Chris Edwards as the only founding members of the band. Former lead guitarist Chris Karloff left the band back in 2006 due to ‘artistic and creative differences’, while current drummer Ian Matthews completed the line-up in 2004.

In late June, Meighan had told Sky News that the band was ‘solid’ and plans were underway for a seventh album. It’s not currently known whether Kasabian will seek to replace Meighan.

There are no further details regarding Meighan’s assault or when he’s due back in court at the time of writing.