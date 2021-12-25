Kate Middleton’s Surprise Christmas Piano Performance Delights Fans

ITV/Alamy

The Duchess of Cambridge left fans swooning after playing piano publicly for the first time at a Christmas concert.

Kate Middleton appeared alongside Tom Walker for a special festive performance at Westminster Abbey, performing a rendition of Walker’s Christmas single For Those Who Can’t Be Here.

It was filmed as part of the duchess’s Royal Carols: Together At Christmas event filmed earlier this month.

Introducing the concert, Middleton said, ‘We wanted to say a huge thank you to all those amazing people out there who have supported their communities. We also wanted to recognise those whose struggles perhaps have been less visible too,’ as per Sky News.

Walker said she ‘absolutely nailed it… I was so surprised at how great she was at keeping time, because she had to start the song off and lead it’.

‘I was really impressed because it’s one thing playing along with me in a studio, just the two of us, but then to jump straight in to playing with a live string quartet and a pianist and two backing singers, all of which she’d never met before, and then doing live takes in front of the camera – that’s a whole other jump from jamming,’ he added.

‘I think we were both really nervous that it wasn’t going to go quite to plan and one of us would let down the other person or whatever, but she was absolutely fabulous – she smashed it. What a talented, kind, warm-hearted, lovely person.’

A clip of the pair was shared to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s Instagram, where it’s already racked up more than 5.1 million views. ‘She plays the piano too?!? Now I love her even more,’ one user wrote.

‘So talented. Is there anything she can’t do?’ another commented. ‘Their performance was so beautiful and I’m so proud of her,’ a third wrote.