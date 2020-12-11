Kelly Clarkson Claims Ex-Husband Defrauded Her Of Millions For 10 Years In Divorce Lawsuit

Kelly Clarkson Claims Ex Defrauded Her Of Millions For 10 Years In Divorce Lawsuit PA Images

Kelly Clarkson’s divorce lawsuit appears to be getting heated after the singer has claimed her ex-husband defrauded her for over a decade.

Clarkson first filed for divorce from Brandon Blackstock in June 2020, and has now filed a fraud lawsuit against him. The pair married in 2013.

As well as being her former partner, Blackstock also used to be the singer’s manager, and Clarkson is now claiming he charged ‘unconscionable fees’ for his services, and wants her money back. Blackstock was her manager for 13 years.

She’s also branded Blackstock’s management illegal, and claimed the 43-year-old is an unlicensed talent agent.

The company Blackstock works for, Starstruck Entertainment, is owned by his father Narvel Blackstock. Clarkson has an oral agreement with the group, something which she describes as a ‘fraudulent and subterfuge device’, Vulture reports.

She’s also claiming her father-in-law is not licensed to be a talent agent, along with other violations such as acting against her ‘best interests’. The petition is set to be decided on in February.

Filing the lawsuit in October, USA Today obtained the documents filed to the California Labor Commission and reported that Clarkson is demanding a ‘full and complete accounting’ of the money she had paid to the Blackstocks and the Starstruck Entertainment since 2007.

Clarkson’s lawsuit comes after the group filed a suit against her in September, which stated the 38-year-old owed them over $1 million in commissions from The Kelly Clarkson Show and The Voice. Starstruck’s lawsuit stated that they had made Clarkson into a ‘mega superstar’.

Meanwhile, the singer’s October lawsuit has argued that she should not have to make these payments and, from looking at the commission she supposedly owes the group, she could see millions of dollars back in her pocket if her lawsuit is successful.

Bryan Freedman, who represents Starstruck, recently gave a statement to USA Today, saying:

It is unfortunate that Kelly is again attempting to avoid paying commissions that are due and owing to Starstruck to try and achieve some perceived advantage in her ongoing custody and divorce proceedings.

It was reported that Clarkson won primary physical custody of her and Blackstock’s two children – daughter River, 6, and son Remington, 4 – at the end of last month.

The ruling read, ‘The Court finds that under the circumstances present in this case, the interest in providing stability and continuity for the minor children weighs in favor of [Clarkson] having primary custody.’