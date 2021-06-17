Kendrick Lamar Celebrates Birthday With Record-Breaking Album

PA Images

Kendrick Lamar turns 34 today, and while the rapper hasn’t dropped any new music to mark the occasion (yet), he did receive an early birthday present in the form of another career milestone.

Yesterday, June 16, began the 450th consecutive week K-Dot’s second full-length album good kid, m.A.A.d city has spent in the Billboard Top 200 – marking a full eight years since the record last dropped out the charts.

That milestone puts Kendrick even further out in front of his hip hop peers, with good kid, m.A.A.d city having already broken the record for the longest charting hip hop studio album a full year ago in June 2020.

good kid, m.A.A.d city was released in October 2012, and became the rapper’s breakout album thanks to the success of singles like Swimming Pools and B*tch Don’t Kill My Vibe. The album debuted at number two on the Billboard charts and has since been certified triple platinum.

He’s still some way off the record 958 weeks spent in the charts by Pink Floyd’s Dark Side of the Moon, and the longest active streak currently belongs to Bob Marley and the Wailers’ Legend, but that doesn’t make the feat any less impressive, with Drake and Eminem the only other rappers with still-charting albums over 400 weeks.

It’s been four years since Kendrick released his most recent studio album, DAMN., and if the rumours are to be believed fans won’t have to wait too much longer for new music from the rapper, who recently set speculation about an imminent comeback into overdrive by announcing his first and only show of the year, headlining the Day N Vegas Festival in November.