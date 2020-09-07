Kendrick Lamar Fans Expecting Album After Three New Songs Leak Online PA Images

It’s been three and a half years since Kendrick Lamar released his last album, and I think it’s fair to say fans have reached the point where literally any news on his next project would be welcomed with open arms.

Which probably explains why, after three of the rapper’s new songs reportedly leaked online recently, his fans are now taking it as a surefire sign that his next album is about to be released, despite having no confirmation of this from Kendrick himself.

Regardless, it certainly seems as though the Humble rapper is up to something; not only have three previously unreleased songs been leaked, but he’s been spotted filming a new music video on two separate occasions now; so, you can’t blame us for getting our hopes up.

On Saturday, September 5, Guilty Conscience, Somebody, and Prayer all appeared online, with the first being a spin on Eminem and Dr. Dre’s legendary 1999 single.

Although the songs appeared to be unfinished, Prayer seemed the most complete, with Kendrick rapping about the cost of fame and his portrayal in the media.

Lyrics for the song include, as per HipHopDX:

The price of being iconic was demonic and screwed / I stood onstage and had to watch my father on the news / Stress on the head of my spirit, I was lost and confused. I knew both sides of the story, but still I couldn’t choose / See, it was more than humiliation and being sued.

It’s unclear if the three leaked songs will be included on Kendrick’s follow-up to his 2017 Pulitzer Prize-winning album DAMN. – but fans are certainly hoping that’s the case.

‘Fuckkkkkkkk!!!!!’ one person exclaimed. ‘This Kendrick Lamar leak… if this is what the album sounds like, crown this guy the GOAT of Hip-hop.’

Another wrote: ‘Just heard a new Kendrick leak and it was so fucking amazing the album gonna be other worldly,’ while one added: ‘Prayer by Kendrick is one of the hip hop best songs – let alone leaks – I have ever heard.’

Hopefully we won’t have too long to wait with regards to a new album, considering Top Dawg Entertainment (TDE) CEO Anthony ‘Top Dawg’ Tiffith teased the rapper’s return in May. ‘Stay patient king Kendrick will return soon,’ he told fans while on Instagram Live.

That was four months ago now, so hopefully the wheels are in motion for Kendrick to return in the near-future. In the meantime, I guess we’ll just have to listen to his songs on repeat to whet our appetites.