Kendrick Lamar Has Six Albums Worth Of Unreleased Music
Good news, Kendrick Lamar fans: his long-time engineer has revealed the rapper has enough unreleased content to fill six albums.
In the latest episode of Kevin Durant’s The ETCs podcast, Derek ‘MixedByAli’ Ali said the HUMBLE. rapper has been busy recording new music.
‘For Kendrick alone, let me say I think we could put together like six albums,’ Ali said.
For impatient fans wondering where the new music is, Ali explained that the rapper is intent on taking his time to perfect a project.
He explained, as per Rap-Up:
It’s all about just understanding that you could always do something better. It’s having that mindset to just strive for the best possible version of you.
That’s Kendrick’s whole mind state, always striving to do better. Whether it’s recording a new verse – you know, he would record a whole song and get one ad-lib back a month later because he don’t like how he breathed the ad-lib, you know?
Last month, the president of Kendrick’s Top Dawg Entertainment (TDE) label, Punch, told a fan on Twitter that the rapper would be dropping new music ‘pretty soon’.
Another fan asked for clarity on just how soon, asking ‘As in…….this year soon????’
While Punch refused to be specific, he hinted that the project might drop this year.
Kendrick is known for keeping his fans waiting in between projects. After his breakthrough LP Good Kid, M.A.A.D City in 2012, it was three years before his second album, To Pimp A Butterfly, was released in 2015.
Then, DAMN arrived in 2017. While it was certainly worth the wait, the rapper’s faithful followers are still waiting on new music.
Fans can listen to the episode of The ETCs on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.
