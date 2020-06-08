Kendrick Lamar Joins Black Lives Matter Protests In Compton PA Images/@retOne/Twitter

Kendrick Lamar joined the Black Lives Matter protests in Compton this weekend, June 6, shutting down any criticism of him not supporting the cause.

The Pulitzer Prize-winning rapper has been quiet on social media following the ongoing protests, but pictures of Lamar have now surfaced online of him attending a protest in Los Angeles.

Despite wearing having his hood up and the majority of his face covered in a bid to blend in with the crowd, the rapper was still spotted by fans.

Lamar has recently faced backlash for not speaking up in the wake of George Floyd’s death, but his fans have jumped to his defence, stating the 32-year-old has always spoken about racism.

One fan tweeted:

Kendrick Lamar got 3-4 albums talking about Systenatic racism, black politics, black on black crime, black youth, black love, gang violence, drug abuse, the PTSD black men suffer growing up in the hood etc etc. And you negrobots was mad cause he didn’t post a square on IG??? FOH.

Lamar’s 2015 masterpiece To Pimp A Butterfly apparently re-entered the top 100 on Apple Music earlier this month.

His song Alright was also reportedly streamed 2,000,000 times on June 2, the most its been streamed since the day of its release, Complex reports.

As one fan tweeted:

To pimp a butterfly by Kendrick Lamar is slick the soundtrack to everything thats going on right now…

Lamar joined the protests in Compton with NBA stars Angelinos DeMar DeRozan and Russell Westbrook, HipHop DX reports.

Speaking to protesters, as per Bleacher Report, Westbrook said: ‘Protect your team, protect your family. In times like this, we need to stick together.’ This was followed by asking everyone to put their fists up for a moment of silence.

It’s unknown if DeRozan spoke at the recent protests, but he previously spoken about how the issue of police brutality hits close to home.

In 2016, he told CBC:

I had a close friend of mine a couple of weeks ago that was murdered by the police, shot 17 times. It was something I haven’t spoke out about, it was moreso of just understanding what’s going on in our society and how much I can help.

Actor Michael B. Jordan also attended the Black Lives Matter protests over the weekend and said to protesters that he wanted to use his power to ‘demand diversity’.

The Creed star asked Hollywood to ‘commit to black hiring’ across the film and television industry, putting forward the question of, ‘Where is the challenge to commit to black hiring?’.