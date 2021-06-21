Kendrick Lamar Says He Hung Up On Dr. Dre The First Time He Got In Touch
Re-emerged footage shows the moment Kendrick Lamar revealed he hung up on Dr. Dre the first time he got in touch.
Lamar, 34, dropped the bombshell during an interview with Howard Stern on his SiriusXM channel Howard 100, and the footage has recently gone viral once again.
During this fascinating conversation, the Pulitzer prize-winning rapper recollected his first phone call with the legendary Dr. Dre, a chat which ended with him hanging up.
Speaking with Stern, Lamar explained how he received the career-changing call while he was out having dinner at Chili’s. At the time, he didn’t believe the call was for real, and assumed he was just being pranked.
Lamar recalled:
Me and my boy Ali, we was eating at Chili’s. I’ll never forget it. We was eating at Chili’s and we got a call like, ‘Yo, Dr. Dre likes your music.’ And we was like, ‘Yo, who the f*ck is this on the phone?’ Get outta here, man.
We hung up … We might have blown it. Another call came in from somebody else. Then another call came in from somebody else like, ‘Yo, they trying to reach out and figure out who you with’.
Fortunately, Lamar didn’t blow it and the phone call ultimately changed his life forever. A studio session was arranged with Dr Dre once the mix-up was cleared up, and Lamar was soon catapulted to fame and fortune in his own right.
