Kendrick Lamar Was At Tupac’s California Love Video Shoot When He Was A Kid

PA Images/Death Row/Interscope

Kendrick Lamar was at Tupac and Dr Dre’s California Love video shoot when he was a kid and dubs the experience the reason he decided to go into music.

Just eight years old at the time, the Humble rapper watched the video being made in Compton while sat on his father’s shoulders. Apparently it took place not far from his family home.

Lamar – full name Kendrick Lamar Duckworth – retold the story during an interview on WGCI’s The Morning Riot in 2012.

PA

The now 33-year-old explained:

I was in Compton and they were shooting the first version of it. They stopped right in front of the middle of the street. My pops had seen them and came back to the house and got me. My father went to the house to get me and put me on his shoulders to watch them shoot.

In a separate interview with The Recording Academy, the rapper recalled the moment he properly met Dr Dre and how he told him about seeing him with Tupac.

He said, ’15 years later I meet Dr Dre and I explained that story to him and he remembered that same exact moment and he remember them kids that was out there and I said ‘Dre, I was one of them kids that was there.’ It’s a crazy feeling.’

Lamar added that him becoming a rapper was ‘already designed in destiny’ after seeing the hip hop legends shooting their video all those years ago.

