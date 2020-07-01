Kendrick Lamar’s Debut Album Breaks Record After 400 Weeks On Chart

PA/Top Dawg

An entire eight years after its release, Kendrick Lamar’s debut album is making chart history.

Advert

The rapper’s album good kid, m.A.A.d city, has spent an impressive 400 weeks on the Billboard 200, pretty much staying there ever since its debut in 2012.

That impressive streak has earned the album the title of ‘longest charting hip-hop studio album in history’, according to Chart Data.

Released through Top Dawg Entertainment and distributed by Interscope Records and Aftermath Entertainment, good kid, m.A.A.d city earned Kendrick Lamar four Grammy nominations, including Album of the Year.

Advert

The major-label debut was certified triple platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America in 2018, and its singles included Swimming Pools (Drank), Poetic Justice, and Bitch, Don’t Kill My Vibe.

The album debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and and boasted production from Dr. Dre, Just Blaze, Pharrell Williams and Hit-Boy, among others.

The only other hip-hop album to remain on the chart for longer is Eminem’s 2005 Curtain Call: The Hits, and as the name suggests that was a greatest hits project rather than a studio album.

Kendrick Lamar PA Images

It comes as another of Kendrick’s albums, To Pimp A Butterfly, spiked in sales last month following the worldwide Black Lives Matter protests in the wake of George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police officers.

The 2015 album re-entered the Apple Music charts last month, with many people finding its themes of racial identity and sociopolitical equality still resonate amid the demonstrations taking place in response to police brutality.

Songs such as Alright, Institutionalized, Complexion and Blacker The Berry continue to ring true – perhaps now more than ever – leading the five-year-old album to climb to the 76th spot on the US Top 100, clocking in at 44th in the overall hip-hop charts.

Kendrick Lamar PA Images

Advert

It’s been three years since Kendrick’s last album, the Pulitzer prize-winning DAMN., and it’s fair to say his fans are eagerly awaiting any and all news of his next project.

It looks like we might not have too long to wait though, considering Top Dawg Entertainment (TDE) CEO Anthony ‘Top Dawg’ Tiffith teased the rapper’s return in May. ‘Stay patient king Kendrick will return soon,’ he told fans while on Instagram Live.

However, thanks to recent events we might not be graced with the new record as early as we first thought. Last month, following criticism that Kendrick wasn’t more vocal on social media about Black Lives Matter protests, TDE president Terrence ‘Punch’ Henderson Jr. stepped in to have his say.

Responding to a comment from a fan urging him to ‘tell Kendrick it’s time for the real to return’, as per HipHopDX, Punch said: ‘Nah. N***** don’t appreciate it.’

Despite the criticism Kendrick faced for not using his social media platforms to speak out following Floyd’s killing, the rapper has been spotted joining Black Lives Matter protests in Compton.

I guess actions speak louder than words.