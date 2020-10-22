Kendrick Lamar’s New Album Is Dropping ‘Pretty Soon’

PA Images

This year could be looking up for Kendrick Lamar fans because it’s been revealed that the rapper has new music arriving ‘soon’.

The Humble singer is known for having lengthy gaps between his albums, with fans having to endure a two-and-a-half year gap between his 2012 breakthrough LP Good Kid, M.A.A.D City and his second album To Pimp A Butterfly, which was finally released in 2015.

It was another two years before DAMN arrived in 2017, and now here we are three years later, with Lamar’s faithful followers still waiting and wondering when his new music will arrive.

Though we still don’t have a release date to speak of, the president of Lamar’s Top Dawg Entertainment (TDE) label, Punch, recently offered a glimmer of hope when a fan asked when the rapper was dropping new music.

Responding to the tweet, Punch wrote, ‘Pretty soon.’

Obviously ‘soon’ could be anywhere from a couple of days to the next few months, but given Lamar’s previous release track record we can at least assume it’s less than two years away.

Another fan tried to glean more details from the TDE president, asking, ‘As in…….this year soon????’

Punch refused to be specific, but replied with what I take to be a confirmation, writing, ‘As in soon soon.’

As exciting as this revelation is, it should be noted that TDE also said ‘king Kendrick will return soon’ back in May, so there’s really no telling what the company’s definition of the word really is.

Still, we’re five months closer than we were the last time they mentioned it, so we just have to hope that this time it really will be soon.