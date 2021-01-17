Kesha Explains She's Summoning Aliens In Her Spare Time Because Of Demi Lovato Kesha/YouTube

Kesha says she is now summoning aliens in her spare time following Demi Lovato’s appearance on her podcast, Kesha and the Creepies.

‘I loved the conversation we had because… there were a couple books she mentioned and an app she mentioned that I immediately downloaded,’ the TiK ToK singer said of their conversation.

Advert 10

‘I told my family, all I want for Christmas is for us all to meditate and try to channel extraterrestrials,’ Kesha continued.

Lovato appeared in an episode of the podcast in December, when the pair sat down to discuss her experiences of extraterrestrial sights.

She told Kesha that she has been in touch with Steven Greer, a US-based urologist who founded the Center for the Study of Extraterrestrial Intelligence.

Advert 10

Describing one of their encounters with an extraterrestrial blue orb, she said: ‘The first big thing that happened was that we saw this really really bright light. This blue orb kept floating in front of us just 20-30 feet away.’

Lovato said she attempted to chase the source of the light but it kept moving further away.

PA

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight following the episode, Kesha said she had now picked up a new hobby of trying to summon aliens.

Advert 10

‘I’m like trying to get all my friends and family into meditating the aliens to us. It’s my new hobby because of Demi Lovato,’ she said.

The singer started Kesha and the Creepies during quarantine, to talk about ‘anything supernatural and anything unexplainable’.

‘I’m talking to musicians about the craziest stuff we’ve ever gone through. All different kinds of people from all over the world, and giving their wildest experiences,’ she said.

‘It’s just helping my perspective grow. Just seeing the world and spirituality and the supernatural from everybody’s different perspectives. It’s so interesting to me because I’ve always been into that,’ she added.

Advert 10