Kid Cudi Announces 'Man On The Moon 3' Album

American rapper Kid Cudi is officially dropping his third Man on the Moon studio album after teasing fans on Twitter.

The 36-year-old, real name Scott Ramon Seguro Mescudi, had previously said in 2016 that he’d never release Man on the Moon 3, but as his tweet yesterday, 26 October, confirms – it’s on its way.

Four years after making the claim, the musician is set to complete his highly-anticipated trilogy having released his debut, Man on the Moon: The End of Days, in 2009. Just one year later he unveiled the follow-up, Man on the Moon: The Legend of Mr. Rager, but we’ve not seen another instalment materialise almost a decade later.

‘THE TRILOGY CONTINUES…’ the caption boldly states to his 2.4 million followers, which naturally sent audiences into a frenzy.

Indicud followed in 2013, with three further albums materialising in 2014, ’15, and ’16.

Back in 2016, he was vocal about his intentions for no Man on the Moon trilogy, saying, ‘Guys, you have to realise: I came up with Man on the Moon when I was a young man,’ he told Billboard. ‘People change their vibe!’ he continued.

We can follow the same template and do the five-act split. Sonically, I’m still going to be where I’m at. Honestly, I was ready to live up to the obligation and do Man on the Moon 3. I haven’t been d*cking around. I was planning on doing it after Speedin’ Bullet. But the Speedin’ Bullet response tore me up. It made me realize what’s most important. I’m getting back on the bike again and doing what I do best: me.

The cool minute-and-a-half video merely confirms the third as coming ‘soon’.