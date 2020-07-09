Kid Cudi Announces New Eminem Collaboration Track Is Dropping Tomorrow PA Images

Kid Cudi has announced he’s dropping a new track with Eminem tomorrow, and it’s the collaboration we didn’t know we needed.

While Cudi has performed several collaborations over his career with the likes of Kanye West, Common, T.I and Travis Scott, releasing a track with Eminem will be a first for the 36-year-old.

The Pursuit of Happiness singer shared a video of his 10-year-old daughter Vada announcing the news to his 2.3 million Twitter followers today, July 9.

In the clip Vada says:

Hi! It’s Vada, I’m here to say that my daddy’s new single, The Adventures of Moon Man and Slim Shady is coming on Friday! Check it out!

The video of Vada has already been liked more than 30,000 times, and Cudi fans seem to be very excited for his new music. To sum it up, the comments on the tweet consists of a lot of capitals, a lot of exclamation marks, and a lot of fire emojis.

One person said, ‘I AM DEAD!!!! This is what we want!!!!!!’ while another tweeted, ‘If this doesn’t go no.1 I’ll be mad at all stans. We supposed to be the biggest rap fanbase.’

Another fan excitedly tweeted, ‘OMG SLIM FREAKING SHADY AND KID CUDI freaking hell.’

While the collaboration has come as a surprise to many, Cudi – real name Scott Ramon Seguro Mescudi – seemed to have secretly hinted at it back in May when he tweeted Eminem saying, ‘Rap God. Help!’

Setting off a wave of excitement, Eminem was later asked about the tweet during an appearance on Lil Wayne’s Young Money Radio.

Lil Wayne said, ‘Cudi hit you on Twitter yesterday, saying, ‘Rap god help.’ He just hit No. 1 on Billboard with Travis Scott. What’s your response?’

Eminem PA Images

Eminem, real name Marshall Mathers, responded coyly saying he hadn’t seen the tweet but said he had to ‘figure it out’.

Well, looks like the Detroit rapper figured it out.

Cudi also teased the song last week when he simply tweeted tomorrow’s date. Cryptic or what?

Fans were quick to ask why the date was significant, suggesting he was dropping an album or a podcast, but I don’t think many expected a Cudi x Eminem collaboration.

It’s unknown if it’s an ongoing project between the two rappers or just a single song, but I’m ready for it either way.

The Adventures of Moon Man and Slim Shady drops tomorrow, July 10.