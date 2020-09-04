Kim Kardashian Gives Birth To Kylie Jenner In Tyga And Kanye West’s Leaked Music Video

Kim Kardashian Kylie Jenner Video elirusselllinnetz/Instagram

An earlier Kanye West music video has been leaked which shows Kim Kardashian giving birth to Kylie Jenner.

The video is for Tyga’s Feel Me track, which featured Kanye. It was shot three years ago, however it was never released due to Kylie and Tyga’s break-up.

Now, director Eli Russell Linnetz – who also led Kanye’s Famous and Fade videos – has finally dropped the bizarre, mind-boggling reel for fans to enjoy.

You can check out the never-seen-before video for Feel Me below:

Posting to his Instagram on Tuesday, September 2, Linnetz wrote: ‘I directed this three years ago. No one’s ever seen it before. #feelme’

At nearly $1 million, the video wasn’t cheap to make. It’s a strange, confounding watch, illustrating ‘the visual smashing of American iconography, man made machinery battling man-made women.. a battle of machines set in a futuristic mysterious magic arena,’ according to the director.

Explaining Kylie’s strut out of Kim’s body, Linnetz told E! News: ‘It features Kylie coming out of Kim’s vagina. The metaphorical meaning being that there would be no Kylie without Kim.’

Kim Kardashian Kylie Jenner Video Feel Me elirusselllinnetz/Instagram

The pair shot to fame with their widely-loved reality show Keeping Up With the Kardashians. While Kim already had some level of attention in the public eye, Kylie’s profile has soared.

In 2014, she founded Kylie Cosmetics, leading to her achieving ‘self-made billionaire’ status in 2019 – however, she was struck off from the list after her family was accused of inflating profits.

Not that she’ll be caring: she’s one of the biggest social media influencers on the planet; she has legions of fans and customers; and recently, she even appeared in Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s WAP video.