Kim Kardashian Joins Kanye West Wearing A Wedding Dress In Donda Finale

Kanye West’s latest Donda listening party had more than its fair share of surprises and controversies, but perhaps the biggest show-stealing appearance of the night came right at the very end.

During the finale of the event, which was held in front of more than 40,000 fans at Chicago’s Soldier Field stadium and livestreamed to thousands more on Apple Music, none other than Kanye’s soon-to-be ex-wife Kim Kardashian appeared on stage, and her outfit sent some very mixed signals.

Despite Kardashian having filed for divorce from West earlier this year, the reality star appeared from the audience wearing an elaborate Balenciaga wedding dress, joining the rapper for the final song of the night, No Child Left Behind.

Kardashian reportedly attended the show in support of West along with the couple’s four children, having also made an appearance at an earlier listening party held in Atlanta.

Fans who attended and those who tuned in were treated to what seems to be the finished version of Donda, though there was still no sign of the rapper’s long-awaited tenth album hitting streaming platforms in the hours immediately after the event, which – in typical Kanye fashion – began after a lengthy delay.

The appearance of Kardashian set Twitter ablaze as fans tried to figure out the message behind the wedding dress.

‘Did Kanye just end the event by getting back together with Kim Kardashian?’ one person tweeted.

‘Kim and Kanye are the weirdest divorcing couple I’ve ever seen,’ another wrote.

As well as featuring a mock wedding with Kardashian, the listening party saw a whole bunch of elaborate set-pieces, including a life-sized replica of West’s childhood home, and a performance during which the rapper appeared to intentionally set himself on fire.

Those lucky enough to get tickets to the event were also offered free on-site Covid-19 vaccinations ahead of the listening party.