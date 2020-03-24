Kim Kardashian Responds To Taylor Swift Over Leaked Kanye West Call PA Images/kimkardas

Unedited alleged footage of Kanye West’s infamous phone call with Taylor Swift leaked online last week, causing many to turn on the rapper.

Advert

Swift had previously been branded a ‘snake’ for the way she reacted when she heard the lyrics of West’s Famous – which included ‘I made that b*tch famous’ – especially after a video posted online by Kim Kardashian West seemed to suggest the singer had given consent for those exact lyrics to be used.

Now, the full phone call appears to have leaked online, proving Kanye only asked for Swift’s permission regarding one very specific lyric, which was different to those used in the final version of the song – and even then, she did not give consent.

You can listen to the phone call below:

Advert

Following the release of the footage, things were silent on both sides until yesterday, when Swift took to Instagram to acknowledge the questions she’d been asked in recent days by her fans regarding how she feels about the leaked video.

Rather than responding to those questions, the pop star pointed her followers in the direction of some organisations they could donate to during the COVID-19 crisis – but not before she made a dig at Kim, writing: ‘…*that call* (you know, the one that was illegally recorded, that somebody edited and manipulated in order to frame me and put me, my family and fans through hell for 4 years…’

Hours later, Kim responded, posting a series of tweets that criticised Swift for ‘reigniting an old exchange’, describing her actions as ‘very self-serving given the suffering millions of real victims are facing right now’.

taylor swift instagram story feud taylorswift/Instagram

taylor swift instagram story feud taylorswift/Instagram

Rather than leaving it at that – y’know, given the very real crisis millions of people are facing right now – the reality TV star continued, saying the singer was ‘lying’ and had ‘manipulated the truth of their actual conversation’.

You might be sat here wondering why we’re even bothering to talk about this so-called ‘feud’, considering we’re currently in the middle of a coronavirus pandemic and there are much more important things going on in the world right now. And I have to say, I’m with you 100%.

Apparently though, both Kim and Swift think it’s of the utmost importance to air their grievances with each other at this time, each taking to social media to call out the other – although at least the Shake It Off singer did acknowledge ‘what really matters’ by encouraging her fans to donate during the crisis.

Advert

Kim also acknowledged the pettiness of the situation, apologising to her followers and writing: ‘Sorry to bore you all with this. I know you are all dealing with more serious and important matters.’

When it comes down to it, both are right: their four-year-old drama really, really does not matter at this moment in time. Worldwide, there have so far been 392,780 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 17,159 deaths, and those numbers are increasing.

It’s just a shame both chose to focus on their own drama rather than the things that really matter, particularly when both have such powerful platforms.