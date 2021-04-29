Kodak Black Pleads Guilty To Assault And Battery In Sexual Assault Case

PA Images

Rapper Kodak Black has pleaded guilty to first-degree assault and battery after being accused of assaulting a high school student in 2016.

The 23-year-old artist, real name Bill K. Kapri, was originally charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct in 2017. However, he accepted a deal and pleaded guilty to the lesser charges.

Kodak has been handed a 10-year suspended sentence, and will not be required to do any time in prison if he completes 18 months’ probation. The deal also requires the rapper take full responsibility for the incident and publicly apologise to the victim, which he did in court, as well as undergoing counselling.

As per Vulture, Kodak said, ‘I apologise to Miss [victim’s name] and am hopeful we can all move forward. I wish her the best in her life.’

He also tweeted, ‘5 yrs later… both us just wanted to get this sh*t over wit AND I ain’t have to come off no money… ain’t gotta register as a sex offender or nun, sh*t that’s a play if you ask me, lol y’all got me f*cked up I ain’t dat freaky homie.’

In another tweet, he wrote, ‘My heart goes out to all the girls out here getting raped and sh*t FORREAL, But I Ain’t Did That Sh*t Man #ImTooGangsta #TooFlyFaThat.’

According to 12th Circuit Solicitor Ed Clements of Florence County, the victim also agreed to the conditions of the plea deal.

As reported by TMZ, the 2016 assault took place at a hotel, with the victim accusing Kodak of ‘pushing her into a wall and onto a bed before assaulting her, allegedly biting her breast and neck’.

During his supervised state probation, he won’t be required to wear an ankle monitor, but will have to keep his probation officer in the loop of any movements. Kodak also won’t be allowed to take drugs, drink alcohol or own guns over the course of the 18 months.

Kodak has faced previous charges, such as robbery, battery and false imprisonment of a child. He’d also been sentenced to three years in prison for falsifying documents used to buy weapons at a Miami gun store – however, after serving around half his sentence, it was commuted by former US president Donald Trump, similarly to Lil Wayne’s felony gun-possession pardon.

Kodak is known for tracks such as Zeze, No Flockin and Roll in Peace. The news has sparked an angry response from some social media users, questioning why fans are staying quiet over the news. ‘I don’t want to hear anyone defending Kodak Black, I don’t care if you like his music,’ one user wrote.

