Korean Actor And K-Pop Star Cha In Ha Found Dead Aged 27

Cha In Ha/Instagram

K-Pop star and SURPRISE U actor Cha In Ha has died aged 27.

The South Korean celebrity’s body was found at his home earlier today, December 3, with police now investigating the cause of death, as reported by The Straits Times.

The 27-year-old’s agency confirmed the news, saying they are ‘filled with grief’.

A statement from the star’s showbiz agency Fantagio read:

We feel devastated to deliver such heartbreaking and unfortunate news. On December 3, actor Cha In Ha left our sides. We are truly heartbroken to deliver sad news to everyone who has sent lots of love and support to Cha In Ha until now. We are filled with grief at this news that is still hard to believe. We earnestly ask for rumours to not be spread and for speculative reports to not be released in order for his family, who is experiencing greater sadness more than anyone due to the sudden sad news, to send him away peacefully.

The statement added that his funeral will be held privately, ‘as wished by his family… we express deep mourning for his passing’.

Cha was relatively fresh in the South Korean entertainment scene – in 2017, he made his debut with Fantagio’s actor group SURPRISE U, and had since starred in dramas such as The Banker and Miss Independent Ji Eun 2. Most recently, he appeared in MBC drama Love With Flaws.

Cha’s death marks the third passing of a Korean performer in the space of three months. Sulli, a 25-year-old K-Pop star, was found dead in October – police said in a statement that she had been suffering from ‘severe depression’.

