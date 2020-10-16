Kourtney Kardashian Becomes First In Family To Endorse Kanye West For President kourtneykardash/Instagram/PA

The first Kardashian has publicly endorsed Kanye West for president – and it wasn’t even Kim.

There’s not long until the 2020 US presidential race is decided this November, where current POTUS Donald Trump squares off against Democratic hopeful and former VP to President Obama, Joe Biden.

However, that hasn’t stopped other candidates from running for office – notably Kayne West. The 43-year-old rapper is still moving forward with his so-called election campaign, despite there only being two main candidates likely to garner the lion’s share of the votes.

Despite a tumultuous few months and a headline-grabbing first rally, it seems Kanye’s family are continuing to back him.

Kourtney, the sister of Kim Kardashian-West, shared the image on her Instagram stories, wearing a Kanye hat to promote his push for pres. It’s so subtle that she had to add an arrow and tag the musician into the post, just so people could notice it, but she got the ball rolling.

His wife, Kim, has spoken out about the singer’s mental heath on several occasions and also described how he was laid out earlier in the year suffering from coronavirus. She’s yet to push his presidential bid, though.

With people already out there voting for the singer, it looks like he may swipe some of the votes from Trump or Biden, but will ultimately amount to little when it comes down to the Republican versus Democrat head-to-head battle next month.