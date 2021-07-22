Krept, Konan And DJ Target Discuss Importance Of Representation Ahead Of Rap Game Series 3

BBC Three

Following two successful series, Krept, Konan and DJ Target are returning to The Rap Game UK to mentor a new group of hopeful rappers and boost one winner on to the scene.

While there are a number of music-based talent shows out there, The Rap Game UK gives new rappers their own platform to shine as Krept, Konan and Target are joined by guest mentors to give insights to the industry and, as Krept puts it, ‘make it easier for them to excel’.

In an interview with UNILAD ahead of the upcoming new series, Krept stressed the importance of having a talent show that focuses on rap as the format previously didn’t exist, and noted that if it had, he and Konan would have probably tried to utilise it themselves.

He explained: ‘There wasn’t really like an avenue from TV for us, and, you know, for the opportunity to now present itself, it was just that it makes sense. It’s only right that we do this creativity – another move for the culture, especially as it’s growing as well.’

Contestants will be subject to a series of challenges that will test their abilities and train them for success in the industry, and in an effort to ensure rappers from across the country get a fair shot at success, the show is based this year in Manchester, helping to show the rap scene is not limited to London.

It comes after two series of the competition were based in Birmingham, with Target explaining that moving the location helps ‘showcase where UK rap is’, with ‘eyes from London, from Birmingham, from Manchester, from Scotland – from all over the country’.

Konan agreed, saying ‘music is a worldwide thing’, and therefore it’s important to get ‘everyone involved in it and represented’.

Where there is a lot of focus around male rappers in the mainstream, the show invites a lot of female contestants to take part, to help show ‘what is really going on in the scene and who’s a part of it and who’s doing what’, and in turn allowing for perspectives ‘from different eyes and different lanes and sub-genres of rap’, Konan explained.

Through the mentoring system, Krept, Konan, Target and the guest mentors assess contestants’ potential and give them the professional advice they didn’t have while coming up on the scene.

Krept told UNILAD it’s ‘hard’ being ‘blind’ in the industry and not knowing where to go, noting that his own journey could have been easier if he had people offering guidance on what not to do, what was going to happen and how to prepare.

Unlike other talent shows where some acts are chosen to ‘get the laughs’, Konan said the mentors have no intentions for contestants to ‘come in and make a fool of themselves’. After taking a look at their performances, the mentors know the contestants have got what it takes and ‘genuinely believe in every single individual’.

Though there can only be one winner, Target expressed his hopes that all of the contestants would end the show being a ‘better version of who they were’. On this series, the winner will be awarded a cash prize of £20,000 to put towards the creation of their music, allowing them to be ‘self- sufficient’ and to ‘go off and do their thing’.

For those who don’t win, Krept noted that the show is watched by their peers, so ‘win or lose’, if contestants do their best then ‘people will still mess’ with them afterwards. He added: ‘This is a good thing to be a part of in general.’

Krept, Konan and DJ Target are set to be joined in their mentoring duties this year by huge names including Russ Millions, Scorcher, Jammer, Hardy Caprio, Ghetts, Dizzee Rascal, Darkoo, Ivorian Doll, WSTRN, Big Zuu, Michail Antonio, Chip and Kenny Allstar.

BBC Three’s The Rap Game UK is available on BBC iPlayer from 7.00pm, Thursday, July 22, with new episodes weekly.