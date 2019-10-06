Krept ‘Stabbed’ Backstage During Brawl At Radio 1Xtra Live Gig

PA/x_omega_100/Twitter

The BBC Radio 1Xtra Live show in Birmingham had to be abruptly called off last night, October 5, after a man suffered slash wounds during an incident backstage.

The show was taking place at the Arean Birmingham, and was set to include performances from Aitch, French Montana, Ms Banks and Wizkid.

However, officials decided to cancel the event altogether out of safety concerns, after a brawl reportedly broke out backstage. One man, believed to be the rapper Krept, was reportedly injured at the time, suffering slash wounds from a knife.

According to police, the injured man received assistance on site and did not require hospital treatment, while the BBC said it was sorry to call off the event, but safety was a priority.

In a statement, the BBC said:

We are upset and saddened that something like this should happen to a guest at one of our events and we remain in close contact and continue to offer our full support.

You can see footage from the event here:

Since the incident, Krept’s manager Docta Cosmic and rap partner Konana both tweeted to say ‘Bros good’.

Bros good — KONAN (@konanplaydirty) October 5, 2019

While Krept later also took to Twitter to say:

My people thanks for the messages Im good, ill be back in no time. God was with me trust me. Cant keep a good man down [sic]

My people thanks for the messages Im good, ill be back in no time. God was with me trust me. Cant keep a good man down💪🏾❤️ — I SPY OUT NOW (@kreptplaydirty) October 6, 2019

According to West Midlands Police: ‘It is understood that a man sustained a slash wound during the assault. He was treated by on site medical staff.’

Security was alerted to the incident at around 10pm local time. Police are now appealing for information.

Anyone with information can contact West Midlands Police via Live Chat at https://t.co/c5j877IEzN 8am – midnight, or call 101 anytime. To remain anonymous call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Please quote crime number 20BW/236014J/19. pic.twitter.com/mfjC7Ex2kW — West Midlands Police (@WMPolice) October 5, 2019

29-year-old Krept, real name Casyo Johnson, is one half of rap duo Krept and Konan, who have in the past collaborated with Ed Sheeran, Stormzy, Wiley, Skepta and Wiz Khalifa.

The pair have won two MOBO Awards, and recently were judges on the BBC rap competition show Rap Game UK.

“Following an isolated serious incident, we have had to stop 1Xtra Live in Birmingham. We are co-operating fully with the police to establish what has happened.” — Radio 1 Press Office (@BBCRadio1PR) October 5, 2019

Tweeting after the event, the Radio 1 press office wrote:

We’re sorry to everyone who attended 1Xtra Live in Birmingham for the early finish, however the health and safety of everyone involved is always our top priority. We are upset and saddened that something like this should happen to a guest at one of our events and we remain in close contact and continue to offer our full support

We are upset and saddened that something like this should happen to a guest at one of our events and we remain in close contact and continue to offer our full support 2/2 — Radio 1 Press Office (@BBCRadio1PR) October 6, 2019

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact West Midlands Police via Live Chat, or to call 101.

Alternatively, witnesses can anonymously call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 and are asked to quote crime number 20BW/236014J/19.

