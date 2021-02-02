KSI Showcases The Best Of UK And US Hip-Hop For UNILAD Sound's Rising Playlist PA

Chart-topping rapper, half a billion streams, 22 million subscribers, hip-hop and YouTube star, undefeated boxer…

KSI has a fair few accolades to his name, but none more coveted than his latest: curator of UNILAD Sound’s Rising playlist.

The rapper only released his debut studio album less than a year ago, but he’s already almost finished the followup, sold out his 2021 tour and launched his own record label with recent single Really Love, featuring none other than Craig David.

It’s no surprise then that we’d bag KSI for our Rising playlist; he’s the very definition of the word.

Though he only released his debut studio album last year, KSI kicked off his music career in 2015 when he released the single Lamborghini on Sway’s label Dcypha Productions. The song reached number 30 in the UK Singles Chart and currently has almost 120 million views on YouTube.

Since then, he’s signed with Island Records, released a number of singles and EPs both with Island and independently, collaborated with such artists as Waka Flocka Flame, Stefflon Don, Rick Ross and Lil Baby, before releasing his album Dissimulation in May 2020.

Most recently, KSI has collaborated with Annie-Marie and Digital Farm Animals for the single Don’t Play.

For someone equally at home in front of the mic, the camera or in the boxing ring, KSI’s eclectic playlist is only natural. Featuring a cast of US talent like Kanye West, Don Toliver and Jack Harlow, there’s also acts like 21 Savage, Giggs, Che Lingo and even a bit of Bring Me The Horizon for good measure.

Check it out below: