unilad
Advert

LadBaby Aiming For Fourth Consecutive Christmas Number One With Ed Sheeran And Elton John

by : Hannah Smith on : 10 Dec 2021 14:39
LadBaby Aiming For Fourth Consecutive Christmas Number One With Ed Sheeran And Elton JohnLadBaby

LadBaby have announced their surprise new single, as they make a tilt at their fourth consecutive Christmas number one with some help from a couple of famous friends.

YouTube stars Mark and Roxanne Hoyle have seen their charity sausage roll-themed releases take the top spot on the big day since 2018, and are hoping to complete what would be a shock quadruple, after enlisting none other than Ed Sheeran and Elton John for their latest single Sausage Rolls for Everyone.

Advert
LadBaby (Alamy)Alamy

In a statement, LadBaby said:

Ed and Elton are pop royalty and they’ve both had huge success at Christmas, so we’re honoured and excited to be coming together to help families this Christmas… with the power of sausage rolls.

The song is reportedly a reworking of Sheeran and John’s own recently released Christmas collaboration, Merry Christmas, with Sheeran issuing a plea for fans to buy and stream the charity single in support of the Trussell Trust food bank.

Advert

‘All profits will be donated to the Trussell Trust, which is a very wonderful and important charity, so make sure you stream it, buy it and play it on repeat,’ said the singer, who is this year competing with himself for the Christmas number one.

Ed Sheeran (Alamy)Alamy

Another of Sheeran’s songs – Photograph – is being covered by folk group The Portraits as a tribute to loved ones lost during the pandemic, with the Official Chart Company listing the track as one of its contenders for the number one spot, The Guardian reports.

LadBaby are currently tied with the Spice Girls and The Beatles for the most consecutive number ones, with three each. Also in the running for the Christmas honour are Adele, Abba and Gary Barlow.

Advert

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

More Than 260,000 People Are Attending 10 Downing Street Christmas Rave
News

More Than 260,000 People Are Attending 10 Downing Street Christmas Rave

Pfizer CEO Says We Might ‘Need A Fourth Dose’ Of The Vaccine
News

Pfizer CEO Says We Might ‘Need A Fourth Dose’ Of The Vaccine

Netflix Drops New Cobra Kai Season 4 Trailer
Film and TV

Netflix Drops New Cobra Kai Season 4 Trailer

Omicron: Government Holding Emergency Cobra Meeting On Covid-19 Spread Today
News

Omicron: Government Holding Emergency Cobra Meeting On Covid-19 Spread Today

Hannah Smith

Hannah is a London-based journalist covering news and features for UNILAD. She's especially interested in social and political activism.

Topics: Music, Ed Sheeran

Credits

Official Charts

  1. Official Charts

    LadBaby announce bid for record-breaking fourth consecutive Christmas Number 1 with Ed Sheeran and Elton John

 