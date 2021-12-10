LadBaby Aiming For Fourth Consecutive Christmas Number One With Ed Sheeran And Elton John

LadBaby

LadBaby have announced their surprise new single, as they make a tilt at their fourth consecutive Christmas number one with some help from a couple of famous friends.

YouTube stars Mark and Roxanne Hoyle have seen their charity sausage roll-themed releases take the top spot on the big day since 2018, and are hoping to complete what would be a shock quadruple, after enlisting none other than Ed Sheeran and Elton John for their latest single Sausage Rolls for Everyone.

In a statement, LadBaby said:

Ed and Elton are pop royalty and they’ve both had huge success at Christmas, so we’re honoured and excited to be coming together to help families this Christmas… with the power of sausage rolls.

The song is reportedly a reworking of Sheeran and John’s own recently released Christmas collaboration, Merry Christmas, with Sheeran issuing a plea for fans to buy and stream the charity single in support of the Trussell Trust food bank.

‘All profits will be donated to the Trussell Trust, which is a very wonderful and important charity, so make sure you stream it, buy it and play it on repeat,’ said the singer, who is this year competing with himself for the Christmas number one.

Another of Sheeran’s songs – Photograph – is being covered by folk group The Portraits as a tribute to loved ones lost during the pandemic, with the Official Chart Company listing the track as one of its contenders for the number one spot, The Guardian reports.

LadBaby are currently tied with the Spice Girls and The Beatles for the most consecutive number ones, with three each. Also in the running for the Christmas honour are Adele, Abba and Gary Barlow.

